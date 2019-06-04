Manhunt after 2 shot dead in Cape Town suburb

Western Cape police are on the hunt for a suspect believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of two men in the Cape Town suburb of Philippi on Monday.

According to police, the shooting took place on Monday evening in Oliver Tambo Drive, in the Samora Machel informal settlement.

The two victims were 36 years old, according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"[A case of] double murder was registered for investigation. The circumstances are being investigated," said Van Wyk.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.

Last month, an off-duty police officer was killed in a hit-and-run in Weltevreden Road, between Samora Machel and Colorado Park, also in Philippi.

It was reported that he had been walking to the filling station to fix his punctured tyre. "The same vehicle [involved in the hit-and-run] knocked a second person who also died on the scene few metres down the road. The suspect did not stop," said Grassy Park police spokesperson Captain Wynita Kleinsmith at the time.

The suspect has appeared in court on a culpable homicide charge.

In another incident, a 35-year-old woman was taken in for questioning following a shooting which resulted in the death of a 34-year-old woman in Browns Farm, Philippi, last month. The woman's two children were injured.

Nyanga police spokesperson Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said at the time that police had been called out to the scene and had found the mother lying in a pool of blood, with injuries to her face and upper body.

Sitshitshi said the motive was unknown, but the police were investigating the incident.

