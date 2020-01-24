Manhunt after Durban police captain is gunned down

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for a manhunt after the fatal shooting of an off-duty police captain in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The 55-year-old officer, who was stationed at the Marianhill Public Order Policing Unit, was shot in New Germany, Pinetown, at about 18:40 while walking home from a local store.

"Neighbours who had heard gunshots went outside to investigate and that is when they noticed a white Toyota double-cab with tinted windows speeding off," police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said.

He said the officer was found with all his personal belongings on him, including his cellphone, wallet and service pistol, therefore, ruling out robbery as a motive for his killing.

Sitole condemned the ongoing attacks and killing of police officers. He described the latest incident as an attack on the authority of the state.

Sithole urged the investigators to leave no stone unturned.

"I have instructed the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan in a bid to ensure that we mobilise all our resources to ensure that those who are behind this callous act are dealt with in terms of the law. All necessary role players have been deployed to handle this case to effect arrests."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or had information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, was urged to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the My SAPS app.