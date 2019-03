Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped from custody on Tuesday.

Initially, five trial-awaiting prisoners escaped while being transported by police, but four have since been rearrested, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 on Wednesday.

According to Zwane, two police officers were transporting the prisoners from Nongoma to Vryheid correctional services at around 11:00 on Tuesday.

"While they were passing the Ngome policing area, the prisoners held up the police officers and took their firearms.

"The vehicle stopped and the prisoners fired shots. Five prisoners escaped with police firearms."

Zwane said the prisoners were in custody for rape, robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Following the incident, a manhunt was launched by various police units, including a K9 unit.

"[On Tuesday] night, four prisoners were traced and rearrested.

"One prisoner is still at large and the police are still looking for him," Zwane said.

Two firearms that were taken from the police officers were recovered from the rearrested prisoners. They will appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of robbery and escaping from lawful custody.

According to Zwane, police are still looking for Mfanelo Jabulani Mathe, who is facing charges of house robbery.

