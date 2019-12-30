Manhunt after woman allegedly shot dead by ex-boyfriend on Boxing Day

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a 35-year-old man after he allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend in Elukwatini last Thursday.

According to police, 25-year-old Laurencia Zinhle Mathebula was walking with her cousin when they were approached by her ex-boyfriend.

Mathebula's cousin left the two alone to have a private conversation, but moments later heard multiple gunshots.

"He (the cousin) went to investigate and found she had been shot multiple times and immediately alerted the police, but the suspect was found to have left the scene in his white bakkie," police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

Mathebula was declared dead on scene.



"Police immediately commenced with their investigation and a manhunt against the suspect ensued."

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemned the incident.

"I am very concerned about these incidents where women are killed by their partners or ex partners. This has become a norm that when a woman ends a relationship, then it seems as if she has ordered to be killed," Zuma said.

"We cannot allow such acts of violence to prevail."