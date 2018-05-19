Manhunt after woman attacked in her home in Jeffreys Bay

Police have launched a manhunt for three men who forced their way into a home in Drommedaris Street, Jeffreys Bay and assaulted a woman on Saturday morning.



Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart said the men had forcefully gained access to the house at around 03:00 on Saturday morning. She said the men had threatened a woman, aged 53, and her male friend, 63.



Swart said the men had then assaulted the woman, hitting her over the head with an unknown object, before taking an undisclosed amount of cash, jewellery and clothing and fleeing the scene on foot.



She said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she received medical treatment.



"Fighting crime is a shared responsibility therefore police are urging the community to be vigilant and alert to their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to the SAPS," Swart said.



She said police were investigating a case of house robbery. No arrests had been made as yet.

