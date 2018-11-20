 

Manhunt for man who escaped from Pretoria Magistrate's Court

2018-11-20 19:25

Alex Mitchley

Kagiso John Rasegwete who escaped from custody after appearing in Pretoria Magistrate's Court on a charge of house robbery (Picture: Supplied.)



Police have launched a manhunt for a suspected house burglar who escaped from the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police suspect that he went back to the scene of the burglary, allegedly to complete his mission.

According to the police, 32-year-old Kagiso John Rasegwete escaped after his bail application was dismissed and his case was postponed to November 26.

Police spokesperson Constable Mandlakayise Zwane, said Rasegwete was taken to the holding cells after his court appearance.

However, when police later did a roll call, he was no longer there.

"An internal investigation has also been established to determine how the suspect escaped from police custody," Zwane said.

Rasegwete was charged with house robbery after he allegedly broke into a house in Mayville, Pretoria West last week.

Zwane said a security company contacted the home owner and told him that his house had been broken into, and that the suspect had been apprehended.

Another break-in

"The suspect was in possession of several implements which are believed to have been used in the commission of crime," said Zwane.

It is further alleged that the same house was broken into on Monday and that a number of items, valued at R70 000, had been stolen.

"The police strongly believe that Kagiso John Rasegwete may have gone back to the crime scene and completed his mission without being noticed," Zwane said.

Police have registered an additional case of housebreaking and a case of escaping from police custody is also under investigation.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case or Rasegwete's whereabouts can contact Wonderboompoort police or the investigating officer, Warrant officer Ronel Bronkhorst, on 012 335 2812 or 082 807 4088.

Crime line can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

Read more on:    saps  |  pretoria  |  crime

