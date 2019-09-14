 

Manhunt launched after 3 people found shot dead near Klerksdorp

2019-09-14 20:05

Jeanette Chabalala

A manhunt has been launched after three people were found killed at Chis Hani Section in Kanana near Klerksdorp, North West police said on Saturday. 

The three people, aged between 25 and 30, were killed on Friday night while "socialising" at a house, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said.

"Police on patrol heard gun shots and went to investigate," she said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds, lying face down in pools of blood, Funani said.  

She said the third victim was found lying outside the house, with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A case of murder had been opened, but no arrests had yet been made. Funani said the motive for the shooting was still unknown.

Anyone with information that can assist the police can contact Sergeant Ignus van Heerden at the Kanana Police Station on 018 476 1115.

