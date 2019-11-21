 

Manhunt launched after five lions killed on Northam farm

2019-11-21 20:47

Canny Maphanga

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt after five lions were killed on a farm in the Northam area.

Preliminary investigations suggested the lions might have been fed poison-laced chicken by the suspects who gained entry onto the farm by cutting a fence, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The lions were discovered on Wednesday at about 08:00. Some of them were found decapitated, and some had their paws cut off and teeth removed,"  Mojapelo said in a statement on Thursday

The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Neke Ledwaba, condemned the killing and decapitation of the protected species.

A team of investigators was immediately appointed to track down the suspects.

"As the provincial stock theft awareness and anti-poaching campaigns are unfolding, these poachers must [be] stopped in their tracks and brought to book," Ledwaba said.

