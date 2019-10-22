 

Manhunt launched after man gunned down outside Virgin Active in Meyersdal

2019-10-22 07:58

Riaan Grobler

(iStock)

(iStock)

Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects following the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man at the Virgin Active in Meyersdal, west of Ekurhuleni on Monday evening.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was seated in his car when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at him, wounding him fatally," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. 

The suspect then got into a white VW Golf GTI which sped off.

"A case of murder will be investigated while the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects to call or visit Brackendowns SAPS (SA Police Service) or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111," Peters said.

The name of the victim, a well-known bodybuilder in the area, is known to News24. 

Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White told News24 the company was not commenting on the incident and referred all queries to the police. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
