Manhunt launched after missing woman found dead

Polokwane - Police have launched a massive manhunt for the people responsible for the abduction and murder of a 47-year-old woman near Ga-Mashashane outside Polokwane.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said Veronica Mapula Mahanyele’s body had been found dumped behind bushes next to Newlands village at Ga-Mashashane by a passer-by on Friday.

Mojapelo said Mahanyele, who was employed by the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform in Polokwane as a project officer, had left her home in Ga-Matlala at Phofu village on Monday, but had never arrived at work.

Mojapelo said the family had grown increasingly concerned after her disappearance, and had opened a missing person’s case on Thursday.

Mojapelo said the family had linked a white Toyota double cab, which was found at Christina village at ga-Maraba on Tuesday, to Mahanyele.

The bakkie was burnt out, and had the charred remains of an unidentified person inside.

“Police investigations are however still continuing to conclusively determine the ownership [of the vehicle],” Mojapelo added.

Mojapelo said that Mahanyele’s cause of death was yet to be determined. He said DNA tests would also be done on the charred remains recovered in the vehicle, to assist with further investigations.

“The motive for this incident is unknown at this stage but police investigations are continuing.”

Mojapelo said anyone who could assist the police in identifying the person whose body was found in the car, or with details surrounding the abduction and murder, were asked to contact the Branch Commander of Mashashane police station, Warrant Officer Galane at 0823008134, or Captain Richard Boshomane at 0798945501.

