Manhunt launched after robbers kill man, pour boiling water on wife during farm attack

Police are searching for four men in connection with a farm murder in Pretoria. (iStock)

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects after a 68-year-old man was murdered on his farm in Boschkop, Pretoria East, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects gained entry to the house, and shot and killed the owner.

Spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said they also assaulted the victim's wife by pouring boiling water on her legs.

The suspects allegedly stole electrical appliances, a plasma TV, two iPhones and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made.