Manhunt under way for Kameeldrift farm murder suspects

Police are on the hunt for two suspects in connection with a farm murder in Kameeldrift, Pretoria.

On Friday afternoon, at around 14:00, the Rinkhalsweg farm owner was repairing his electric fence when two attackers approached him.

One shot him and he was later declared dead on the scene.

A manhunt has since been launched.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed that the search was still under way on Saturday morning. Although the motive for the killing is not yet clear, police are not ruling out robbery because it is unclear whether anything had been stolen during the attack.

Police's forensic team and seasonal detectives have also been combing the scene for evidence.



They have appealed to the public to share any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

According to Rekord, two other attacks took place on farms in the area.