Manner in which Mkhwebane handled CR17, 'rogue unit' complaints 'extremely unusual' - axed Public Protector COO

Axed Public
Protector South Africa (PPSA) COO, Basani Baloyi, says Public Protector Busisiwe
Mkhwebane, as well as CEO Vussy Mahlangu, acted unconstitutionally during
investigations of certain complaints.
"The
CEO and the Public Protector were both willing to abuse their offices to
advance their own personal agendas. Their behaviour related to both the content
of the report, and the timing of release," she said in an affidavit
challenging her dismissal.
Baloyi was
dismissed last month, and three other senior officials were suspended in a
sweeping purge by Mkhwebane.
Baloyi’s
attorney, Eric Mabuza, told News24 that her dismissal was "completely
unlawful" and has since taken the matter to court.
However,
Baloyi maintains that there is more to her dismissal than meets the eye.
She claimed
Mahlangu repeatedly interfered in investigations, which also led to her axing.
"The
real reason [for the dismissal] was that I refused to go along with the
attempts by the CEO and the Public Protector to manipulate and abuse their
offices for their own personal gain," she said.
"The
CEO and the Public Protector regularly manipulated the investigation process in
order to suit their own ends. I regularly objected to the CEO interfering in
investigation, and to the Public Protector manipulating the timing or content
of reports for her own ends."
Public
Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe, however, says this is false, adding that
"investigations happen at an arm’s length from him".
CR17
and 'rogue unit' investigation
Baloyi said
in her affidavit that she found the way Mkhwebane handled the CR17 campaign, as
well as the so-called "rogue unit" cases, "extremely
unusual".
The CR17
investigation concerned a complaint by former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader
Mmusi Maimane about a R500 000 donation by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to
Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC presidential campaign in 2017.
The other
investigation concerned current Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s
role in setting up a "rogue unit" within the South African Revenue
Service (SARS) during his time as commissioner.
In an
interview with Watson, during which Mkhwebane was present, Watson admitted that
he had also donated money to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s ANC presidential campaign,
Baloyi said.
However,
when Baloyi tried to convince Mkhwebane to widen the scope of the
investigation, she was taken off the case.
Baloyi also
claimed that both the SARS and CR17 reports "did not go through the
ordinary process from Senior Investigator up to the Public Protector".
She said
the CR17 investigation was conducted by external investigators, "who
reported directly to the Public Protector".
"This
was highly unusual," she said, adding that it was only acceptable to use
external investigators when capacity within the Public Protector’s office was
lacking.
"That
was not the case here. There was no legitimate reason why the complaints could
not have been reviewed through the ordinary process."
Segalwe,
however, said that the matter was sensitive and called for the number of people
working on the case to be reduced, while Baloyi herself was accused of
revealing sensitive information and "was cautioned about that".
He
maintained that both investigations were done thoroughly and handled with care,
adding that they could not broaden the scope of the CR17 investigation as
Dlamini-Zuma was not a member of the executive at the time.
According
to Baloyi, both reports were concluded very quickly when such investigations
would take about two years to complete.
Segalwe
said both complaints were lodged under the Executive Members Ethics Acts and
"required that the investigations be expedited. It puts a timeframe of 30
days. The Public Protector hardly ever meets this deadline because of the
complexity of the matters and due to lack of resources, but she does work hard
to finalise them sooner – in compliance with that law".
But Baloyi
maintains that "these reports were completed within a few months. This
caused suspicions within staff members".
'One
has to play chess'
Her
suspicions were aggravated when Mkhwebane allegedly sent a
"disturbing" WhatsApp message to Baloyi, which she said demonstrated
that Mkhwebane was playing a political game:
"COO
"I
worked with few people to deal with the sabotage of the [Pravin Gordhan] camp
The notice
is almost ready for rogue, will issue this week and report will also be issue
in the manner I will determine
"The
notice for the President is also ready, will call him this week to discuss the
notice
"It is
not about you but one has to play the chess," the message read.
'No
truth to the claims'
Baloyi said
she understood the chess reference to mean "that the Public Protector was
playing a political game".
Segalwe
denied this, saying "there is no truth to the claims that reports are ‘timed’
for release to achieve certain objectives".
He added
that the message did not suggest that Mkhwebane was "playing a political
game".
"The
text in question was sent at the time when the subject of the investigation was
dealing with the Public Protector through the media. The Public Protector’s
text was therefore referring to countering that."
However,
Baloyi maintains that her axing was malicious, saying she was an
"obstacle" to Mkhwebane and Mahlangu.
"Throughout
all these incidents, I have either stood up to the Public Protector or the CEO,
or been sidelined by them. I believe that my refusal to accede to their
manipulation of powers is the real reason why they unlawfully sought to remove
me as the COO."
Segalwe,
however, said it was concerning that Baloyi had not raised these matters before
her dismissal.
"It is
of grave concern to the Public Protector that Ms Baloyi never raised any of
these issues while she was still in the employ of the office and is only
bringing them up now that she no longer works for the institution, and is
seemingly aggrieved about that," he said.