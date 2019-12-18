 

Man's alleged plot to kill ex-wife by pouring acid on her face foiled by the Hawks

2019-12-18 20:12

Azarrah Karrim

Hawks. (News24, file)

A 54-year-old Mpumalanga man's alleged plot to kill his former wife by pouring acid on her face or injecting her with toxins has been foiled by the Hawks.

Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi confirmed in a statement on Wednesday the man had been arrested following allegations he hired a woman to assist him in murdering his former wife.

"The meeting was held and the suspect told the woman he will arrange a firearm for her, or she can use acid which he will organise from the mine where he is working which she should pour on the face of his ex-wife so that it can damage her skin and the acid will kill her instantly.  

"The other alternative plan was to give her the spare keys to open the house during the night and inject her with a toxin until she dies," Sekgotodi said.

But the assistant "came back to her senses", she added, and tracked down the man's former wife via social media.

She then arranged a meeting with the victim where she revealed the plot and shared recordings she had made during her interactions with the man.

"The matter was reported to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Secunda and the enquiry was registered," Sekgotodi said.

She added: "On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at about 21:00, the suspect phoned the woman and told her that because she is delaying, he is on his way to execute the plot himself.

"This information was sent to the Hawks who planned an intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of the suspect on his way to the victim's house."

When the man was arrested, the police found a legal 9mm Norinco firearm in his possession, which was confiscated.

The man is due to appear in the Secunda Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

