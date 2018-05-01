 

Man's body found floating in Port of Durban - NSRI

2018-05-01 22:55

Mxolisi Mngadi

The body of an adult man has been found floating in the water in the Port of Durban on Tuesday, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

Andre Fletcher, NSRI Durban deputy station commander, said their duty crew was sent out after a request from the Transport National Port Authority (TNPA) at about 11:00 on Tuesday.

"The police's search and rescue unit had requested for assistance following reports of a body floating in the water a nautical mile from the Port of Durban entrance," he said.

He said the sea rescue craft Megan II was launched and it was accompanied by the police search and rescue officers.

"The body of an adult male was recovered onto our sea rescue craft by police divers and the body has been brought to our sea rescue base and taken into the care of the forensic pathology services," said Fletcher.

An inquest docket was opened by police, he added.

NSRI Ballito, north of Durban, also assisted a fisherman whose jet-ski's motor was fouled by rope off-shore of the Umhlali River mouth.

NSRI Ballito station commander Quentin Power said the fisherman was transported to shore aboard their SRU Rescue 1 which negotiated sand banks exposed by the Spring low tide.

"Once safely ashore we assisted with the recovery of the jet-ski and no further assistance was required," he said.

Two men aged 43 and 72 on board the 26-foot yacht Maverick were rescued by the NSRI Hout Bay duty crew at about 16:52.

Lyall Pringle, NSRI Hout Bay station commander, said the men's yacht which was sailing from Port Own to Gordon's Bay had motor mechanical failure.

"On arrival on the scene NSRI Kommetjie rescue crew were put onboard the yacht to assist the 2 men and a towline was rigged and without incident they were towed into Hout Bay harbour and moored at the Hout Bay Yacht Club moorings and assisted by Hout Bay Yacht Club members and no further NSRI assistance was required," he said.

Read more on:    nsri  |  durban  |  drownings

