Man's body found on Table Mountain

A man's body was discovered on Table Mountain in Cape Town on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johann Marais said the body was found near Woody Ravine, on the Camps Bay side of the mountain.

That section of the park has several popular hiking trails. He said forensic experts were on the scene to investigate.

The WSAR was initially set to assist with recovering the body, by staging an operation from Theresa Avenue.

However, Marais said the police ended up recovering the body and they were not called to assist.

Western Cape police were asked whether the body had any visible injuries and if foul play was suspected.

Captain FC van Wyk said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the 40-year-old man's death.

He said the body was found in the early hours of the morning and an inquest case was opened.