Police in Barkly West in the Northern Cape are investigating the murder of a 24-year-old man after he was allegedly stabbed by his 26-year-old former girlfriend on Tuesday night.

In a statement, Northern Cape police said: "It is alleged that…the woman entered the ex-boyfriend's shanty in Phelindaba, Barkly West, where she found the man with his new girlfriend.

"The victim opened the door and the female allegedly stabbed him in his upper leg with a knife.

"The man tried to seek help but collapsed just outside his shanty and succumbed to his injuries."

The police arrested the woman minutes later at her house, not far from the scene.

The woman should be appearing in the Barkly West Magistrate's Court soon, police said.

The investigation continues.