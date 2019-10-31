 

Mantashe on love triangle story: No Sunday World journalists were bribed to squash story

2019-10-31 18:38
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says he regrets making statements during a telephonic conversation with the Sunday World in which he made claims about the bribery of journalists.

On Thursday, department spokesperson David Shabangu said in a statement there was no basis for Mantashe's statement. 

The department's statement was issued after Mantashe met with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) on Thursday.

Shabangu said the editor of the Sunday World was also present at the meeting. 

"He [Mantashe] neither met with nor paid any journalists. He retracts what he said.

"The minister further commits to fully participate in Sanef's inquiry into media ethics and credibility led by retired Judge [Kathy] Satchwell. This is to ensure transparency, fair and appropriate scrutiny, and to assist in engendering trust in newsrooms; and between the media and society at large," Shabangu said. 

On Sunday, the newspaper published a response from Mantashe, claiming he had declined to answer questions about a love triangle involving him, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba Makgatho.

According to the response the paper published, Mantashe had begged two journalists not to publish the story and paid them. He, however, would not reveal their names and said the publication could go ahead and write the story as that was his comment.

On Tuesday, Mantashe denied the claim.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

