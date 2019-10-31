Mantashe on love triangle story: No Sunday World journalists were bribed to squash story

Mineral
Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says he regrets making statements
during a telephonic conversation with the Sunday World in which he made claims
about the bribery of journalists.
On Thursday, department
spokesperson David Shabangu said in a statement there was no basis for
Mantashe's statement.
The department's statement was
issued after Mantashe met with the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef)
on Thursday.
Shabangu said the editor of the
Sunday World was also present at the meeting.
"He [Mantashe] neither met
with nor paid any journalists. He retracts what he said.
"The minister further
commits to fully participate in Sanef's inquiry into media ethics and
credibility led by retired Judge [Kathy] Satchwell. This is to ensure
transparency, fair and appropriate scrutiny, and to assist in engendering trust
in newsrooms; and between the media and society at large," Shabangu
said.
On Sunday, the newspaper published a
response from Mantashe, claiming he had declined to answer questions about a
love triangle involving him, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Lerato Habiba
Makgatho.
According to the response the
paper published, Mantashe had begged two journalists not to publish the story
and paid them. He, however, would not reveal their names and said the
publication could go ahead and write the story as that was his comment.
On Tuesday, Mantashe denied the claim.
- Compiled by Vanessa
Banton