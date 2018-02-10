 

Mantashe on Zexit: End game is nigh as talks carry on without Zuma

2018-02-10 18:28

Mahlatse Mahlase

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Gulshan Khan, AFP)

ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Gulshan Khan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has given the strongest indication yet that the talks on President Jacob Zuma’s fate are nearing an end.

Mantashe confirmed to SABC that the party’s top 6 is meeting on Saturday without Zuma.

“There is agreement on the end game, what is being discussed is the timing and the process that should be followed,”  Mantashe told the public broadcaster on the side lines of the party’s 106 birthday celebration in Mpumalanga.

Earlier during his address Mantashe appealed for patience and also lashed out at those insulting party president Cyril Ramaphosa over ongoing talks with Zuma to force him to resign.  

“If the president of ANC says wait for me, I am still talking to President Jacob Zuma, there is no need to insult him," Mantashe said.

Allow Ramaphosa to use his personality and art of leadership to manage, Mantashe said in the SABC interview.  

“But if he is going to be leading on the basis of the cacophony of noises around us, he will commit mistakes – it is [for the] protection of the president of the ANC to tell analysts to back off.

"Don’t dictate what he should do and put labels to force him to do what you think must be done now,” Mantashe said, slamming analysts who this week asked “where are Ramaphosa’s balls” amidst the country's anxiety over Zuma’s future.

Ramaphosa met with Zuma on Tuesday, after he refused to step down during a meeting with the top six on Sunday. The two were widely expected to hold another meeting this weekend, which will signal a final decision on Zuma’s future.

However, a presidential official told News24 that there was no meeting planned between Zuma and Ramaphosa. Many reporters were camped outside Zuma's official residence in Pretoria.

Sources told News24 on Friday Zuma and Ramaphosa were expected to conclude talks on Zuma’s exit within the next 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation.

READ: Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources

The two were said to be discussing “cosmetic issues”, including the payment of Zuma's future legal fees and security for him and his family. Earlier in the week, Ramaphosa is said to have told ANC MPs that immunity from prosecution was not part of their discussions.

Mantashe said Ramaphosa was dealing with a “complex situation”, however, officials were agreed on the “end game.”

“People don’t want us to think through issues. They want us to rush through issues, but we must be allowed to manage a very complex situation carefully,” Mantashe said.

No expectations from top 6 meeting

When asked what South Africans should expect from the top six meeting, he said there should be no expectations.

“South Africans must appreciate that the leadership of the ANC is hard at work. Give them space to manage that situation carefully and precisely … so that we don’t stumble. It is important that when you manage a sensitive issue never to be excited. Don’t follow emotion,”  he said.

The ANC is under pressure to force Zuma out of the Union buildings, with party supporters and opposition planning mass protests to force him to resign.

Opposition parties have also asked for the vote of no confidence against Zuma set for February 22 to be brought forward.

This week in an unprecedented move, the State of the Nation Address was postponed to allow the ANC to finalise Zuma’s fate.  It was followed by the party postponing the party’s emergency National Executive Committee meeting that was due on Wednesday to discuss Zuma’s recall.

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  cyril rama­phosa  |  gwede mantashe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IPID head Robert McBride faces imminent arrest

2018-02-10 19:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:45 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 10 2018-02-10 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 