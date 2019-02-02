 

Mantashe wants to testify after Bosasa security upgrade claims, offers to take journos to his homes

2019-02-02 18:59

Ntwaagae Seleka

Gwede Mantashe (File, Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says he has written a letter which he intends sending to the commission of inquiry into state capture, informing it of his intention to give evidence after it was claimed controversial services company Bosasa paid hundreds of thousands of rands to upgrade security at his homes.

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations (AGO), has faced a barrage of allegations and evidence that it bribed senior ANC politicians and civil servants to score lucrative government tenders. Its former chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who was central to alleged bribery for over a decade spent nine days detailing how Bosasa would influence politicians.

And on Thursday, the inquiry heard how the company spent about R300 000 rand on maintenance and security upgrades at three of Mantashe’s properties - one in Johannesburg, and two in the Eastern Cape.

Richard le Roux, a former Bosasa employee, who revealed the details about work done to Mantashe's properties and those of other ANC officials said he was not aware of any of the beneficiaries paying out of their own pockets for the work that was carried out. 

It's not the first time Mantashe has had to fight off these claims. In November last year, Mantashe denied lying about Bosasa installing CCTV cameras and electric fencing at his properties. This came after Bosasa executive Papa Leshabane - during an interview on eNCA - seemingly confirmed that Mantashe had personally called him to have the installations done at his homes.

However, only hours later Leshabane changed his tune, saying he "never interacted with Mr Mantashe directly" but rather with his "security detail".

Speaking on the sidelines of a working visit Saturday, Mantashe said he had to "clarify the issue".

He released his comments in a series of three tweets.

While not denying he had work done at his homes, Mantashe said the matter had "opened an avenue for quite a number of people to attack me in person from different angles".


Mantashe then added that he would take journalists to his homes to see the installations that had been done at each location, "so that they may report accurately".

He said he would send his letter to the commission but didn't say by when.

Mantashe appeared before the commission in November last year to address why the ANC called several of the country's biggest banks to Luthuli House to discuss the closure of the Gupta family's bank accounts.

