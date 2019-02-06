 

MAP: These are Cape Town's known illegal street racing hotspots

2019-02-06 08:16

Tammy Petersen

Racers warmed up their tyres before taking on the mile-long stretch at Killarney International Raceway. (File)

Screeching tyres and speeding souped-up cars are commonplace in more than 30 street racing hotspots across Cape Town, from the leafy suburbs to low-income areas.

Street racers don't show any particular pattern when choosing their meeting points, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said.

WATCH: Drag racing with JP Smith - 'We must provide street racers with a space where they can legally race'

Some prefer the dark and remote West Coast road, while others speed through built-up areas, like Strandfontein Road, using the traffic lights as a signal to pull away when "robot racing". 

Street racing is highly coordinated, Smith told News24. Messaging applications are used to set up gatherings and Traffic Services' Ghost Squad then become involved in a wasteful cat and mouse game where a few racers are arrested "here and there".

As each weekend approaches, it becomes quite busy. Gatherings are often moved around to avoid being shut down by enforcement agencies, and usually occur from Wednesday to Sunday.

While the recklessness of street racing is among the grievances expressed, others received from residential areas include noise complaints, anti-social behaviour, substance abuse and spectators urinating and even defecating on people's properties.

Robot racing was introduced at Killarney Raceway in collaboration with the City of Cape Town in 2016 in a bid to provide racers with an alternative, Smith said.

ALSO READ: Illegal street racers may soon be without wheels if JP Smith gets his way

But some illegal dragsters lamented that the strip was not long enough and objected to paying entrance fees.

A total of 31 problematic areas have been identified by traffic services.

Among these are the N1, near the Sable Road turn-off in Century City, where alleged street racer Taufiq Carr lost control of his BMW M3 in January. His legs were amputated as a result of the horror accident.

READ: BMW speedster's legs amputated after horror N1 crash, says mom

In video footage of the crash, the luxury car can be seen changing lanes at high speed, before ramming into the centre median.

Street racers put themselves, other racers and innocent motorists at risk, Smith maintained.

"You roll the dice with other people lives. That's not your privilege or choice to make."

Below is a map of known street racing hotspots in the City of Cape Town:

