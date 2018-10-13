 

MAPPED: V&A Waterfront gets the Blue Flag nod in Summer 2019 list

2018-10-13 10:22

Selene Brophy

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa is home to a record number of 66 Blue Flag beaches, marinas and sustainable boating operations for the 2018/2019 summer season, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) has confirmed.

Wessa's Blue Flag programme spokesperson Robert Slater says there are a number of new beaches included in the listings for the new season. A marked inclusion was the ever-popular Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, which Slater says was well deserved. 

READ: WATCH: New Fine-dining cruise along the V&A Waterfront

"They contacted us at the beginning of the year and are full supporters of the Blue Flag programme requirements as it ties in with their objective to be more sustainable in their practices," says Slater.

The 2018/2019 announcement was held in Mossel Bay along the Eastern Cape, which now sees Santos beach back on the Blue Flags list after losing its status last year. Also back on the list is Gouritsmond along the Hessequa Local Municipality of the Garden route. Regulars like Cape Town's Clifton, Garden Route's Nature's Valley and KZN's Willard are all pristine and ready for summer, according to Blue Flag.

In total beach-lovers will have 70 Blue flag beaches to enjoy across South Africa, including both pilot and full beach listings. The Western Cape hosts the most Blue Flag marinas with seven, and Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape rounds the list off to a total of eight in SA.  

Pilot beaches are "not required to comply with all Blue Flag criteria but must work towards meeting fundamental elements like water quality, environmental education and information, beach and environmental management, and safety and services within a two year period before they can acquire full status".   

View the full list of 2018/19 Blue Flag Beaches, Boats and Marinas


Speaking at the SA 2018/2019 Blue Flag list announcement event, The National Department of Tourisms’, Director of Programme Planning & Implementation, Ms Patience Molokoza said, “Through programmes like the Tourism Blue Flag Beach Stewards that is implemented by WESSA, we can address the issue of South Africa’s youth unemployment. This programme is meant to capacitate the youth and provide skills training and development. Programmes like these would not be possible if it were not for partnerships with municipalities.

“The Blue Flag project has a number of highlights, we have managed to educate and train more than 14000 people over a period of two years and we applaud WESSA for their involvement in this programme.”

The 24 pilot beaches across, three provinces, will work with Wessa towards the longer-term goal of achieving full Blue Flag status. 

MAPPED: A visual guide to the Namaqua Coastal Route of the Northern Cape

The International Blue Flag programme awarded the Blue Flag to 137 sites in the Southern Hemisphere for the 2018-2019 Blue Flag season, including 96 beaches, 19 marinas and 22 boats. 

The Western Cape boasts the most beaches with 37 full Blue Flag Beaches. Followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with nine full beaches and seven pilots. The Eastern Cape is very much on the map too with seven full beaches and 8 pilots.

You can also filter the map to search Blue Flag Marinas and sustainable boating areas.  

As of 2018, the Blue Flag flies over 3 783 beaches, 698 marinas and 77 boats around the world. The full list of awarded sites will be published on 1 November on the International Blue Flag website. The next meeting of the International Blue Flag Jury will take place on 9 April 2019 to award beaches, marinas and boats from the Northern Hemisphere.

Read more on:    travel south africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwean waiter uses his wages to run a free soccer academy

2018-10-13 08:23

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Comments have been closed for this article.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Blood Friday' – Communities affected by gang violence give Gauteng premier letter of demands
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:59 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:49 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 12 2018-10-12 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cath Lab Registered Nurse

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000.00 - R400 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

PERMANENT CALL CENTER SALESAGENTS

Bellville
Corporate IT Placements
R10 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 