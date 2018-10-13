MAPPED: V&A Waterfront gets the Blue Flag nod in Summer 2019 list

South Africa is home to a record number of 66 Blue Flag beaches, marinas and sustainable boating operations for the 2018/2019 summer season, the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) has confirmed.

Wessa's Blue Flag programme spokesperson Robert Slater says there are a number of new beaches included in the listings for the new season. A marked inclusion was the ever-popular Victoria and Alfred Waterfront in Cape Town, which Slater says was well deserved.

"They contacted us at the beginning of the year and are full supporters of the Blue Flag programme requirements as it ties in with their objective to be more sustainable in their practices," says Slater. The 2018/2019 announcement was held in Mossel Bay along the Eastern Cape, which now sees Santos beach back on the Blue Flags list after losing its status last year. Also back on the list is Gouritsmond along the Hessequa Local Municipality of the Garden route. Regulars like Cape Town's Clifton, Garden Route's Nature's Valley and KZN's Willard are all pristine and ready for summer, according to Blue Flag. In total beach-lovers will have 70 Blue flag beaches to enjoy across South Africa, including both pilot and full beach listings. The Western Cape hosts the most Blue Flag marinas with seven, and Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape rounds the list off to a total of eight in SA.



Pilot beaches are "not required to comply with all Blue Flag criteria but must work towards meeting fundamental elements like water quality, environmental education and information, beach and environmental management, and safety and services within a two year period before they can acquire full status". View the full list of 2018/19 Blue Flag Beaches, Boats and Marinas

