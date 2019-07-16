Marc Batchelor's first reaction was to shield gardener from bullets, says brother

When two motorbikes pulled up and unleashed a hail of bullets into former Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Marc Batchelor's car on Monday night, his first reaction was to shield his gardener, according to his grieving brother.

"There is one thing that can sum up my brother in a nutshell and that was his last moments on earth. He had his gardener with him that he loved and adored, and who cared for him and his dog.

"The dog was in the backseat when the motorbike pulled up next to him. Marc's first reaction when shots started to fire was to instruct his gardener to get down. His first concern was for him," Warren Batchelor told the SABC on Tuesday.

ALSO READ - UPDATE: Gunmen on motorbikes kill Marc Batchelor, former Chiefs, Pirates striker

Batchelor died after he was shot several times in his car outside his home in Olivedale, northern Johannesburg.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the former SuperSport pundit was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes, News24 earlier reported.

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene," Dlamini said.

Marc Batchelor has been shot dead. (Supplied)

Batchelor's brother said: "No one deserves to die in that manner, and that's my brother that was laying in that car and... I am still trying to process that all; I still have to deal with it all.

"I just want to thank everybody for the outpouring of love and support for a hero of this country," he told the public broadcaster.