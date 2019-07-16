 

Marc Batchelor's first reaction was to shield gardener from bullets, says brother

2019-07-16 13:05

Canny Maphanga

Marc Batchelor. (Gallo Images, file)

Marc Batchelor. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

When two motorbikes pulled up and unleashed a hail of bullets into former Premier Soccer League (PSL) star Marc Batchelor's car on Monday night, his first reaction was to shield his gardener, according to his grieving brother.

"There is one thing that can sum up my brother in a nutshell and that was his last moments on earth. He had his gardener with him that he loved and adored, and who cared for him and his dog.

"The dog was in the backseat when the motorbike pulled up next to him. Marc's first reaction when shots started to fire was to instruct his gardener to get down. His first concern was for him," Warren Batchelor told the SABC on Tuesday.

ALSO READ - UPDATE: Gunmen on motorbikes kill Marc Batchelor, former Chiefs, Pirates striker

Batchelor died after he was shot several times in his car outside his home in Olivedale, northern Johannesburg.

According to police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini, the former SuperSport pundit was driving with his gardener when he was attacked at around 18:00 by two men who were on motorbikes, News24 earlier reported.

"He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene," Dlamini said. 

marc batchelor

Marc Batchelor has been shot dead. (Supplied)

Batchelor's brother said: "No one deserves to die in that manner, and that's my brother that was laying in that car and... I am still trying to process that all; I still have to deal with it all.

"I just want to thank everybody for the outpouring of love and support for a hero of this country," he told the public broadcaster.

News24 understands the shooting may have been a hit, however, Dlamini said the motive behind the attack was still unknown.

A case of murder has since been opened by the Gauteng police.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    marc batchelor  |  johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'You must tell Zuma we are going to kill him and his children' - former president tells inquiry of death threats

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players 2019-07-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 