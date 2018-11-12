Further tragedy for woman acquitted of stepdaughter's death in Mauritius, as son killed in freak accident

The teenage brother of Mundolene Vosloo, who died in Mauritius two years ago, was killed in a freak accident on Sunday morning while riding his scrambler bike at Margate on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Marnuwico Vosloo (13), son of estranged couple Mike and Marietjie Vosloo, was with his au pair when the accident happened at a local racecourse. It’s believed he died instantly.

"Marnuwico spent time there every single weekend," a family member confirmed.

"We're all still so shocked. It doesn’t feel real."

On Sunday Marietjie wrote on her Facebook page about her only child. "Jesus has come to fetch one of his most beautiful angels. You will always be in Mommy’s heart. Will miss you terribly, my child. I love you dearly."

On 5 October 2016 the Vosloos were hit by a similar tragic event.

Mundolene (17), from Springs on the East Rand, died on the very first day of what was supposed to be an idyllic family holiday on Mauritius.

She and Marietjie, her stepmom, had had words and Marietjie then struck the girl’s face. Mundolene collapsed shortly afterwards and, in a shocking turn of events, would later be pronounced dead in the doctor’s rooms of the island’s luxury Hotel Riu Creole.

Marietjie ended up spending 18 months behind bars on the island before she was acquitted in court earlier this year.

The post-mortem examination found Mundolene had died of a haemorrhage at the bottom of the brain, which could have resulted from a severe blow to the head (as had happened earlier that day in the swimming pool) or even a pre-existing aneurysm (weakness in the walls of a blood vessel).

In an earlier interview Marietjie told YOU: "I’ve always believed you need to take a fall in order to learn, but today I can honestly say: you have to fall as hard as I did to really change your life, otherwise you might as well forget it!"

On Sunday Mike, who’s now lost two of his children in the space of two years, was apparently on his way to South Africa from outside the country where he works in the mining industry.

He couldn’t be reached immediately for comment.



