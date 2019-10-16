 

Maritzburg high school pupil stabbed to death, 5 others injured - education dept

2019-10-16 12:01

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

A pupil at a Pietermaritzburg high school has died after being stabbed, while five others have been hospitalised, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has said.

Spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa on Wednesday said the pupil was from Eastwood Secondary School.

While the details around the incident are unclear, it was understood that one of the five injured was in ICU, Mthethwa said.

Earlier in the week, a girl was also stabbed in the buttocks.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu was planning to visit Eastwood Secondary School later on Wednesday.

Police comment has been requested and the story will be updated once received.

More to follow.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  education  |  crime
