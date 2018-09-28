 

Marius Fransman has not yet apologised for 2013 remarks - SA Jewish Board

2018-09-28 11:52

Mxolisi Mngadi

Marius Fransman (File, Netwerk24)

Marius Fransman (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman has not yet apologised to the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) for "offensive and inflammatory" public statements he made in 2013, the board said on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) directed Fransman to apologise to the SAJBD via a written acknowledgment.

He was given a month to apologise.

SAJBD spokesperson Charisse Zeifert told News24 that Fransman had not done so yet.

Zeifert said Fransman had - in 2013, while he was still deputy international relations minister - made a series of offensive statements about the South African Jewish community.

She said the statements included alleging that Jewish businessmen were unfairly benefitting at the expense of the black population in general, and the Cape Town Muslim community in particular.

He also accused the elected Jewish leadership of being disloyal to SA and of trying to undermine economic transformation, according to Zeifert.

'Insensitive, disrespectful'

"In view of the fact that Fransman was a public figure holding high political office, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies decided to lay a complaint of hate speech against him with the SA Human Rights Commission," she said.

The SAHRC found Fransman's comments did not go so far as to constitute hate speech.

However, they were hurtful to and impugned the dignity of members of the Jewish community, according to Zeifert.

"Accordingly, the SAHRC has directed Fransman to apologise. The Commission further described Fransman's comments as 'insensitive, disrespectful and not designed to bring about the unity that he professed to be important to advance'."

Zeifert said the SAJBD was encouraged by the SAHRC's recommendation that Fransman has "a responsibility to conduct himself in a manner which is consistent with Constitutional values".

Fransman told News24 on Friday that he has not yet responded to the SAHRC's recommendation.

He will respond within the next two weeks, before the deadline.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sajbd  |  sahrc  |  marius fransman  |  cape town  |  politics  |  human rights  |  religion

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#StateCaptureInquiry: Data containing Gupta leaks can be received as evidence

2018-09-28 11:25

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Metro police fire rubber bullets, teargas at former Ekurhuleni municipal workers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, September 26 2018-09-26 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 