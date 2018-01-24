'Mark Fish was a good rugby player' - Twitter reacts to Masekela mix-up

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana footballer Mark Fish tweeted a tribute to the late Hugh Masekela on Tuesday, but was left red-faced after it was pointed out to him that the man in the photo with him was Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.

Fish deleted the tweet quickly after he realised his mistake and apologised, but Twitter users already had the screenshots.

The hashtag #MarkFishChallenge began to trend, with users sharing some of their best Mark Fish inspired mix-ups. Here are some of the best:

Mark Fish with DJ Fresh. pic.twitter.com/auG8RERalH — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@KingBiyela) January 24, 2018

Come on guys cut Mark Fish some slack, he's a legend #MarkFish pic.twitter.com/EXxuG1VMrC — Jacob???? (@JaySenoamadi) January 23, 2018

Mark Fish with Robert Marawa, Boity and Wayde Van Niekerk. pic.twitter.com/RkyImAlDDL — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) January 24, 2018

Mark Fish and Thuli Madonsela pic.twitter.com/YCmYk1h3AF — Simmi Areff (@simmiareff) January 24, 2018

Mark Fish and Mmusi Maimane pic.twitter.com/1CwRenKdBK — Khomotso (@cyber_guru) January 24, 2018

Mark Fish was a good rugby player, we can't let a small mistake wipe out his legacy #MarkFish #RIPHughMasekela pic.twitter.com/9aYOXbrV4y — #Siyeza (@BlackTZA) January 23, 2018

Mark Fish with Cyril Ramaphosa and Jabu Pule. pic.twitter.com/ULVIUm3VZk — Thato Patrick (@thatopatrick) January 24, 2018

Helen Zille looks so good with long hair ?? #MarkFishChallenge pic.twitter.com/rEuIzHLhgU — Iyanla Fix My Life (@khoileesie) January 24, 2018