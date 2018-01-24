'Mark Fish was a good rugby player' - Twitter reacts to Masekela mix-up

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana footballer Mark Fish tweeted a tribute to the late Hugh Masekela on Tuesday, but was left red-faced after it was pointed out to him that the man in the photo with him was Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.
Fish deleted the tweet quickly after he realised his mistake and apologised, but Twitter users already had the screenshots.
The hashtag #MarkFishChallenge began to trend, with users sharing some of their best Mark Fish inspired mix-ups. Here are some of the best:Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse also responded by letting Fish know he was 'still very much alive'.