 

Mark Lifman controls the police, attorney alleges in court

2018-01-24 15:17

Caryn Dolley

Mark Lifman (File, Netwerk24)

Mark Lifman (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - An attorney has alleged that controversial businessman Mark Lifman is in control of police, especially officers who are driving the extortion case against suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack.

Bruce Hendricks, the lawyer for Colin Booysen, claimed this in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"There is outside influence by Mr Lifman... What I gather from this is that he's in control of the police," Hendricks said.

Earlier in court it emerged that Lifman was part of a rival faction against a grouping including Modack and Colin Booysen. Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen, Jacques Cronje, Ashley Fields, and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

For a detailed breakdown on what has been happening in the underworld nightclub security takeover, see News24's showcase Underworld Unmasked

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterward lodged an application to be released on bail.

During proceedings on Wednesday Hendricks referred to the case of Grant Veroni. Veroni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

It was the third time he was arrested and granted bail in about five months.

He is a director of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which police have previously alleged in court is at the centre of underworld ructions. On Wednesday Hendricks asked Charl Kinnear, the investigating officer in the extortion case, to read an affidavit by Veroni.

ALSO READ: Cops and corruption claims: Police 'tensions' emerge in Modack extortion case

In it Veroni said Lifman contacted him and told him he was aware of a warrant of arrest for Veroni and by members of the Cape Town cluster of police.

Veroni, in the affidavit, said Lifman informed him that "his police" were at Veroni's home on December 25.

His affidavit also said Lifman had told him he would ensure Veroni was released on R1 000 bail.

Hendricks on Wednesday said that Veroni has been arrested as Lifman had said would happen.

"It took place exactly like that... Someone is pulling the strings here and it's clear from the affidavit," Hendricks said.

Earlier he had questioned Kinnear about why he had been to Lifman's home a few times. More to follow.

Read more on:    nafiz modack  |  courts

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Life Esidimeni: 'I am a warm person,' says Mahlangu

2018-01-24 14:26

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
No support from National Government on Western Cape drought crisis - DA
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, January 23 2018-01-23 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 