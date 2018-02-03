Married cops arrest bank thieves while off duty

Port Elizabeth – A husband and wife police duo arrested two bank thieves in broad daylight while off duty.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the couple, warrant officers Fafa and Lucille Terblanche from the Mount Road police station, had been at the bank when they noticed a suspicious looking man walking into the manager’s office.

“The officers forgot about their personal issues and kept observation on the man,” she said.

Naidu said when the man had exited the office, the officers had confronted him.

“Just then the manager ran out shouting that his cell phone is missing. On searching the man, the duo found the cell phone in his possession,” she said,

Naidu said the officers had then arrested the man, as well as his accomplice, aged 39 and 40 years old, on charges of theft, bribery and assault on police.

Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Major General Tembisile Patekile commended the members for a job well done.

“Their instincts and actions are an example of professionalism in the SAPS,” said Patekile.

Naidu said institutions and businesses were advised to monitor people that were idling about without seeking assistance.

“Valuables must never be left on the table or in sight. If possible, always lock the door when exiting the office,” she said.

