 

Mashaba apologises for 'ebolas' remark but not for protecting residents

2018-11-14 15:54

Canny Maphanga

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised for the "ebolas" comment he made on social media earlier this week when he arrested an informal trader selling cow heads.

In the post, he accused the trader of bringing potential diseases, such as ebola, to residents.

"I apologise most sincerely to our residents for my comments relating to the meat also presenting a potential risk of an ebola outbreak. I also apologise for what has appeared to be insensitivity towards the plight of informal traders in our city, attempting to earn a living," Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Mashaba in Twitter spat over 'ebolas' remark

Mashaba's apology comes after the comment sparked public outrage on social media and some people perceived it to be xenophobic.

In the tweet on Monday, he said he had made his first citizen's arrest, after a man was nabbed for pushing a trolley of about 20 cow heads through central Johannesburg, News 24 reported earlier.

"I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA," he tweeted.

But Mashaba said in his statement that the comments were not an attack on any person, group, informal traders nor foreign residents.

He added that his response was merely born out of the reality that so many residents who do not have access to quality healthcare in the city were vulnerable to outbreaks that could arise from the improper treatment of food.

"I am not above making a mistake, and when I err, I am willing to humble myself and apologise unreservedly to our residents," Mashaba said.

Health inspectors to assist informal traders in the inner city

The mayor has since taken advice given on social media and intends to bring a team of health inspectors to assist informal traders in the inner city to comply.

"I have asked that our team of health inspectors are on the ground in the inner city work with informal and formal traders to understand the safety standards of the City and why they are so important," he explained.

Mashaba however, remains unapologetic about his commitment to protecting residents.

"For my commitment and focus on the enforcement of by-laws in our City and the need to proactively protect the well-being of our residents, I remain resolute and unapologetic.

"As a City we have to be proactive in preventing breakouts of disease, knowing how the poorest in our city are the most vulnerable in this regard," he concluded.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  social networks  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Siam Lee's mother cries as details of her daughter's murder emerge in court

2018-11-14 15:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 19-year-old inmate aspires to become a neurosurgeon
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 