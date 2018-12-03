 

Mashaba drags Parks Tau to court for defamation

2018-12-03 06:44

Ntwaagae Seleka

Herman Mashaba. (Gallo)

Herman Mashaba. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba is dragging his predecessor Parks Tau to court.

On Monday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hear a defamation case in which Mashaba is demanding R2m from Tau.

In 2016, soon after Mashaba's election as mayor, Tau was reported to have verbally attacked Mashaba at the funeral of ANC councillor Nonhlanhla Mthembu, claiming Mashaba was sexist and anti-black.

Mthembu died in August 2016 after collapsing during proceedings to vote for the new mayor of the city.

READ: The greatest lie the ANC told Joburgers

According to the Business Day, Mashaba wants Tau to apologise for accusing him of being a "bigoted sexist who is racist and wishes he is not black".

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Mashaba, in an affidavit filed in the High Court, said it was outrageous and ironical to suggest he didn't want to be considered black when he decided to name his company Black Like Me.

However, Tau is opposing Mashaba's defamation case on the grounds that he was reacting to public comments made by the mayor.

During Mthembu's funeral, Tau reportedly said Mashaba had no respect for women. 

READ: 'Get on with it' - Parks Tau to Mashaba

"The City of Johannesburg is today led by a man who believes that the women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in. He says that in fact for them to earn the positions that they are in they had to sleep with the leadership. We have heard views from the mayor, Herman Mashaba, who says that in fact if it were up to him he would not want to be black," he is reported to have said at the time.

False, defamatory and malicious

Business Day further added that in the court papers, Mashaba said the statements were "false, defamatory and malicious" and "they do not reflect my personal views". Mashaba further states that before the funeral he "thought that [Tau] would be gracious in defeat and not be a sore loser".

Mashaba also stated that the ANC Women's League and Cosatu repeated the "false and defamatory" accusations made against him by Tau, which he says were "calculated to engender hostility from the millions of women and black citizens of Johannesburg, making my task of leading the city unnecessarily difficult".

Mashaba wants the court to order Tau, the ANC Women's League and Cosatu to retract their "offending remarks", refrain from repeating such or similar remarks in future, and issue an unconditional and widespread apology for the comments. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  parks tau  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged murderer to stand trial for killing Sadia Sukhraj in a botched hijacking

2018-12-03 05:14

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eersterivier matrics donate school uniforms in gesture of goodwill
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 07:23 AM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 07:21 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 