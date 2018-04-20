Mashaba fiddles as roads agency burns

Dubious contracts and a staff exodus have shaken the
Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) under its IFP-aligned board over the past year,
while the city's mayor, Herman Mashaba, has been accused of ignoring corruption
at the agency to appease his coalition partners.
At the heart of the internal ructions at the JRA are alleged
attempts by its chairperson to control tenders – as well as a disputed contract
to repair the M1 Double Decker highway, a major Johannesburg thoroughfare.
Matters came to a head in August last year when three high
level staff left the entity, including managing director Sean Phillips. This
was after the chair, Sipho Tshabalala, pushed for the establishment of a
project management unit (PMU) which would have taken control of tenders out of
the hands of the JRA's own departments and handed decision-making over to
private contractors.
Phillips and others say Tshabalala improperly involved
himself in tenders and operational matters, pointing out that the PMU is
reminiscent of the looting of the Limpopo roads and transport department in
2011, involving a project management unit run by a company linked to EFF leader
Julius Malema.
Tshabalala has denied the allegations, claiming the PMU
proposal was based on a successful Cape Town model.
Senior managers including the JRA's company secretary, Karen
Mills, reported the JRA's governance problems to Johannesburg mayor Herman
Mashaba and his anti-corruption tsar, Shadrack Sibiya.
However, many months later nothing appears to have come of
these investigations, fuelling speculation that Mashaba, for all his tough talk
on corruption, is willing to turn a blind eye when his coalition partners are
implicated – in this case the IFP.
Instead Mills was pushed out after the JRA board got wind of
the "protected disclosure" she made.
Meanwhile, after the non-performing contractor's agreement
to refurbish the Double Decker highway was finally cancelled at considerable
public cost, worrying signs have emerged of ongoing corruption involving the
replacement contractor.
An overbearing chairman
amaBhungane has seen a submission written by the JRA's
former managing director, Phillips, in which he details attempts by the board
chairperson to control the awarding of tenders, which ultimately led to
Phillips resigning in frustration in August last year.
Phillips was appointed in May 2016 when the ANC still
controlled Johannesburg. In August, the DA took over in the local government
elections, and as coalition partners the IFP were rewarded with political posts
in the mayoral committee, including transport.
The IFP's Nonhlanhla Makhuba stepped into that position.
In his submission, Phillips says that "things seemed to
be going very well" in the months following the elections.
That changed, however, when the tenure of the ANC-appointed
board came to an end and a new board more aligned with Makhuba was brought in
by the City in March 2017.
The IFP's choice for chairperson was Tshabalala – the owner
of a well-known restaurant in Vilakazi street who made headlines in the 1990s
for the murder of a guest at a society party and the sheer spectacle of his
subsequent trial.
According to the submission, soon after being made chair
Tshabalala approached Phillips and told him not to award any future tenders
without his involvement.
Phillips adds in his document that "I indicated to him
that his request was illegal… He indicated that, if that was the case, I should
then consult with him 'informally' before awarding tenders. I did not agree to
his request."
The Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) states that "no
person may impede the accounting officer in fulfilling this responsibility"
and that "no person may interfere with the supply chain management system
of a municipal entity"
The JRA has denied that the chairman attempted to influence
tenders.
But board minutes from June and July 2017 reflect Tshabalala's
increasingly keen interest in the Double Decker highway contract, which had
been awarded to a company called White Hazy. They show him overstepping his
mark by claiming the board would have ultimate say in the contract.
The contract had become the subject of heated debate in
board meetings, with managers arguing that White Hazy had consistently
under-delivered and that the JRA therefore needed to get rid of the contractor.
However, the chief financial officer, Goodwill Mbatha, broke
ranks with the rest of his management team and was vocal in support of
extending the contract and giving White Hazy another chance.
This was in spite of the glaring problems with the
contractor which the head of infrastructure development, Mpho Kau, and others
pointed out, listing a host of reasons to cancel the contract.
These included disparities between their tender submission
and the work they were doing, cost overruns and quality concerns, consistent
failure to meet basic commitments including submitting health and safety
information, cash flow problems, the reputational damage that the JRA was
suffering as a result of delays, and the repeated recommendations from external
consultants to cancel the contract.
Deadlines kept being pushed back. "Last year, when the
project was supposed to be completed, they had done only 17 percent," says
Kau. This figure is confirmed by JRA internal documents.
Despite this, the JRA told amaBhungane that the request to
terminate the contract was "premature", adding that "further
investigations" were needed before the termination process could be
concluded.
White Hazy did not respond to written questions.
The minutes also show that questions were raised about board
interference in tender decisions.
Tshabalala tried to argue that any decision by management to
cancel the contract could be overruled by the board, though it was pointed out
to him that this was beyond the board's authority in terms of the law governing
the JRA – the MFMA.
A clear tension between Phillips and Tshabalala is evident
in the minutes, with Phillips standing his ground against the chairperson's
alleged interference, pointing out that the decision to terminate contracts
rested with management and himself, as the accounting officer, and that the
chairperson was wrong to assume the board had the final say on such matters.
Tender comrade
At around this time the board mooted the idea of
establishing a Project Management Unit (PMU) to ostensibly streamline the
awarding and management of tenders.
Kau and Phillips were alarmed at the proposal.
"I was concerned that this PMU was duplicating the work
already being done by Mpho Kau's unit… I was concerned about the role of
outside consultants in the procurement process," Phillips told amaBhungane.
Kau said much the same in his engagements with the
board.
His infrastructure unit played a key role in procurement in
drawing up specifications and assessing tender applications. The PMU proposal
would outsource those roles to a private company.
Kau told amaBhungane that those pushing for the PMU said it
was necessary because his department was under-spending.
But Kau and Phillips maintain that the justification for the
PMU was bogus and the board ignored spending improvements over the years and a massively
rising budget which had gone from about R290-million when Kau joined in 2009,
to R1,3-billion last financial year.
According to Kau, his department was being scapegoated and
any shortcomings that remained had to do with broader structural problems and
procurement issues that were not the responsibility of his department
alone.
Phillips says that in the last financial year JRA achieved a
sound figure of 92 percent expenditure and would have achieved higher were it
not for the City's financial constraints which resulted in delayed transfers.
The JRA denied that the PMU would, or even could, circumvent
normal tender processes. "There is not duplication of any role in the
Company," its spokesperson said.
Tshabalala added that the PMU was "benchmarked against
the City of Cape town, which has implemented a PMU."
According to the scope of the PMU proposal drawn up by
Mbatha, the PMU would "oversee, manage and supervise the planning and
implementation of key projects." This would include evaluating bids and
negotiating contracts.
In his submission, Phillips writes that at as his
relationship with the chairperson was souring and he was on the brink of
resigning, a political adviser to the IFP's Makhuba requested an urgent
meeting.
According to the submission, at the meeting Phillips was
requested not to resign and was reassured that the political leadership of the
IFP would find ways of ironing out his relationship with the chair.
However, he was also told to "be aware" that
political parties rely on donations from service providers who are given
tenders, and that the decision to form the PMU was jointly taken by the IFP and
EFF in order to side-step Kau's department.
When he heard this, Phillips writes, "the hair stood up
on the back of my neck," adding that it reminded him of tender fraud at
the Limpopo roads and transport department in 2011 in which the EFF's leader
was implicated.
In her 2012 report, On The Point Of Tenders, the Public
Protector pointed to corruption involving the department's awarding of a
project management tender to On Point Engineering – a company linked to Julius
Malema through his Ratanang Family Trust.
The report noted that the tender awarded to On Point was
fraudulent, and that On Point was in a conflicted position acting as project
management agent while entering into agreements with service providers it was
supposed to oversee.
A subsequent corruption and court case against Malema was
thrown out in 2015 after numerous delays, with one of his co-accused claiming
ill health.
At the time, the National Prosecuting Authority noted that
Malema was not acquitted and charges could be reinstated.
Two-and-a-half years later the NPA has not re-enrolled the
case, but it was reported this week that AfriForum's private prosecutor Gerrie
Nel was initiating a private prosecution of Malema.
Makhuba said: "I categorically deny that my Political
Advisor had such an implicating conversation with the former MD [Phillips]..."
"These are unfounded allegations aimed at discrediting
the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg... we have appointed the
City's Group Forensic and Investigation Services to conduct an investigation
into these allegations and we await the outcome."
The EFF did not respond to questions about this allegation.
Staff take flight
Phillips and Kau were not the only senior staff to fall out
with the chair.
The company secretary, Karen Mills, began raising what she
felt were a number of alarming governance concerns.
Mills initially took her concerns to a member of the
independent audit committee, who then raised it with the audit committee, which
in turn raised it with the board.
amaBhungane has seen documents outlining Mills' concerns,
which included matters such as a lack of independent checks on board members
and their failure to disclose their interests, the chairperson's insistence on
being provided an office and secretary at the JRA, and an alleged attempt by
the chair to solicit money from service providers for an advertisement about
him.
They also included concerns about Tshabalala's involvement
in tenders.
Tshabalala denied allegations put to him, saying that
neither he nor the board influenced tenders or funnelled money to the IFP.
In an interview with amaBhungane last year, Mills said that
instead of dealing with the substance of her concerns the board attempted to
muzzle her.
She says that in an August meeting the board informed her
that she was only to raise concerns with the chairperson or head of the board's
audit committee. Internal documents back this allegation up.
A frustrated Mills then decided to submit her complaints in
a protected disclosure to Shadrack Sibiya's forensic unit at the City of
Johannesburg.
However, the board managed to get hold of copy of the
disclosure and decided to punish her. On 12 August she was suspended by the
board for not following their instructions to only raise matters only with
them.
At around the same time as Mills was attempting to air her
concerns, Phillips tried to take his grievances to the DA mayor, Herman Mashaba.
Phillips says he was so disturbed by the way Mills was being
targeted and the actions of the chairman that he "decided to take the
extraordinary step of asking for a meeting with the Mayor."
"At this initial meeting, the Mayor indicated that the
Chairperson should not have anything to do with tenders and that the Board
should not pursue the establishment of the PMU without addressing my concerns,"
says Phillips in his submission.
A second meeting was to follow, this time with the
chairperson, city manager and Makhuba also in attendance.
According to Phillips, the chairperson simply said that
their falling out had to do with personality clashes, at which point he offered
an apology and a commitment to work together, with the mayor requesting that
Phillips do the same.
Phillips says he was disappointed in the mayor for simply
taking Tshabalala at his word.
"I had expected him to at least confirm to the
Chairperson that he may not be involved in the award of tenders, that he must
withdraw the suspension of the Company Secretary, and that he may not proceed
with the establishment of the PMU until my concerns about it were addressed.
The Mayor said none of these things."
Matters came to a head on August 12 when Phillips decided to
resign, the day after his meeting with the mayor.
The board would not let him serve out his notice period and
he was given moments to pack up his belongings before being marched out of the
JRA offices.
Phillips says that he notified the mayor but never received
a response.
That same day, Mills was placed on suspension for failing to
follow the board's instructions. She would reach a settlement with her employer
the following year.
Kau followed a mere week after Mills and Phillips left,
tendering his resignation on August 18.
"Frankly I expected the mayor to step in at some point,"
said Mills. "Sibiya reassured us we should keep getting on with our work
and that his team was dealing with the matter, then it all got swept under the
carpet."
Sibiya told amaBhungane that investigations into the JRA had
stalled because the company contracted to do the investigation had not been
paid, but that a report would be available within a week or two. That was on 19
February.
When amaBhungane followed up on the matter in April it
became clear that a number of investigations related to the JRA were held up
due to a budget shortfall after investigative departments in the City were
restructured.
amaBhungane understands that one of these investigations has
flagged possible fraud relating to the White Hazy contract.
Sibiya's office said that outstanding invoices have now been
paid, though the due dates for the investigations has been pushed back and it
is unclear what the scope of those investigations is.
For its part, the mayor's office denies that Mashaba is
sitting on his hands.
His spokesperson said that "during the Mayor's
engagement with the parties, the Board Chairperson explained that the Board was
of the view that they had an oversight role to play in the governance of the
JRA."
"The Board Chairperson then apologised to Dr Phillips
for any action which may have been perceived as overstepping the Board's role
and committed himself to working towards building a better working relationship
with Mr Phillips."
"Indeed, the Mayor found this to be a reasonable
approach to the matter. Unfortunately, following this engagement, the Dr
Phillips elected to resign from his position without providing any evidence of
alleged wrong-doing by the Board or any of its representatives."
Phillips says that he raised serious governance concerns and
the mayor did not need to wait for hard evidence before taking a firm position.
"The chairperson wanted to be involved in the awarding
of tenders which is illegal. Should I have allowed him to do so before going to
Mashaba for support?"
Phillips says that without the mayor's support he would be
compromised in carrying out decisions against his conscience.
The mayor's spokesperson told amaBhungane that Mashaba was
only respecting proper processes and could not intervene in the JRA without an
investigation running its course.
Mashaba, however, showed no such hesitation in early 2017
when he replaced the board of City Power and removed the mayoral committee
member overseeing that agency, Anthony Still, because of a disagreement over
how to deal with managing director Sicelo Xulu.
Mashaba wanted Xulu gone, ostensibly because of corruption
at City Power.
Still said at the time that "there have been
allegations against Sicelo and he has been investigated many times, and I've
looked at those investigations and they [the allegations] have not held water."
A separate investigation conducted at the insistence of the
mayor had not been concluded by the time Xulu was removed in mid-2017.
Danger ahead
Before their departure, Kau and Phillips had kicked up such
a fuss around the White Hazy contract that the board had no option but to go
along with the process of terminating the contract.
In July, Phillips had begun the process of terminating the
contract, despite the reluctance of the chair and CFO. The contract was
officially cancelled on 31 July.
A legal opinion delivered in September, after the departure
of Phillips, upheld the validity of the termination.
In December the JRA then signed a termination agreement with
White Hazy in terms of which the contractor would be paid out R3,3-million,
bringing the total amount paid to White Hazy to R16-million.
However, there are already red flags surrounding the
appointment of the replacement contractor late last year.
In November a controversial company called Khato Civils was
contracted to take over from White Hazy.
A City Press investigation implicated Khato in a story that
exposed massively inflated tenders and irregular contracts during Nomvula
Mokonyane's stint as minister of water and sanitation.
In the JRA case, the appointment of the new contractor never
went out to tender – something the JRA tried to justify by saying that Khato's
appointed was on an emergency basis.
But since the JRA dragged its feet when it came to
terminating the White Hazy contract, the 'emergency' appears to have been
self-imposed.
Alarmingly, the contract has also ballooned from R71 million
(later adjusted to R80million excluding VAT) to R169 million, partly because
the double-decker bridge conditions were allowed to deteriorate.
According to the JRA, Khato commenced work that needed
immediate attention in December, but a full handover only took place in
February.
However, amaBhungane has seen documents showing a series of
questionable upfront payments to Khato to the tune of R22-million.
The documents are dated 4 December. This was long before the
full handover, and by the time of the payment the contractor could only have
put in a few days of emergency work at most, yet was paid around 13 percent of
the contract's total value.
Approached for comment, the JRA appeared to admit the
payment, saying: "The payment made was based on the payment plan and work
is being drawn from the payment made."
The agency attempted to justify the prepayment by claiming
that it followed a similar, previous arrangement made for the Oxford Federation
Bridge rehabilitation "at a much larger scale."
What the JRA conveniently overlooked, however, was a
fundamental difference in the latter project.
In the Oxford Federation project Sanral was given an upfront
payment, but this was permissible because Sanral is also a public entity.
As JRA sources pointed out, this counted as an
intergovernmental transfer, and did not have a bearing on procurement.
A JRA source said that "when [Sanral] implement a
project for you, you do an upfront payment because they can't use their
resources and claim from you afterwards. Their funds are earmarked for other
projects."
In response to written questions, Khato Civils said there
were nothing irregular about the payment.
The company said that after signing the contract it needed
to claim a portion of total costs "in order to start the work immediately
and also mobilise the required resources for the execution of the project."
"These included site establishment, purchasing of
relevant equipment needed for the entire scope of the project."
amaBhungane consulted a governance expert and several
well-placed sources in public entities and within the JRA, who confirmed that
upfront payments to private contractors are irregular.
The breakdown of the payment, which includes a line item for
"staff teas and welfare", casts further doubt on the necessity of the
payment.
The sources also questioned why a company that was appointed
on an emergency basis for a large undertaking would not have had sufficient
capacity and cash-flow.
JRA sources say they felt very uncomfortable about the
payment and tried to prevent it, but that ultimately it was pushed through in
December.
They say that the 'emergency' basis on which Khato was
appointed was a manufactured and self-imposed emergency, and that if there hadn't
been an attempt to block the cancellation of the previous contract all of this
could have been avoided.
