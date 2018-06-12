 

Mashaba finally gets Joburg budget passed

2018-06-12 17:55

Tshidi Madia

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It was a case of third time lucky for Mayor Herman Mashaba, as the council of the City of Johannesburg finally gave his budget the green light.

Previous attempts to get the budget approved by council had failed, with opposition parties rejecting the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity.

The ANC and other smaller opposition parties that opposed the budget, arguing it was not pro-poor, did not return to the council chambers to vote on it.  

The EFF, which has an ongoing agreement to support the DA in council gave the budget its seal of approval, after the issues it had raised where resolved. 

It wanted electricity tariffs to be reduced from 7.37% to 7.1% and for water increases to be changed from 14.2% to 13.2%.

Getting the nod from 137 councillors

137 councillors approved the 2018/2019 budget, which was pegged at R59bn, in spite of the absence of the ANC, the Patriotic Alliance and Al-Jamah.

Mashaba told journalists after the sitting that he had mixed feelings.

"It's that the ANC didn't want to really be part of this moment, so we can pass this budget and serve the residents of the city of Joburg," said Mashaba. 

"[I'm] really disappointed in the ANC for not being part of this, even if they were against it. They could have just voted against it," he said.

Mashaba acknowledged that it had been a tough process getting his budget approved.

The City faced the possibility of being placed under administration if the budget was not passed by end of June.

An anti-poor budget

The ANC has continuously criticised the budget, labelling it anti-poor. 

"The DA administration is quite blatantly ignoring the inputs of residents including the political parties represented here in council. All they are doing is to take the inputs of the EFF into budget," said the ANC's Johannesburg spokesperson, Jolidee Matongo.

"As the ANC, we decided that we are not going to be part of a process that totally ignores the vast majority of the representatives of the people of Joburg, and therefore decided not to be part of this process," he said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Serbian dentist’s 2014 murder may be linked to SA spook’s assassination

2018-06-12 17:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman saves baby thrown from car after collision
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 