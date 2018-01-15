Mashaba fires City of Joburg finance MMC for breach of code, lays criminal charges

Johannesburg – City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has removed Rabelani Dagada as the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance following allegations of nepotism and undue influence which have landed him in breach of the city's code of conduct and in conflict of interest, according to a forensic investigation.

Mashaba said the decision was taken along with the federal executive (FedEx) of the DA after a forensic investigation was concluded on Friday by an external company that was commissioned by Mashaba late last year.

Dagada has also been suspended as a councillor by the opposition party's FedEx pending an inquiry of the DA's federal legal commission. Mashaba said he had laid a complaint with the ethics committee of the council, as well as criminal charges against Dagada.

"The forensic investigation has found that Cllr Dagada has breached the city's code of conduct by not declaring his interests and, subsequently, conflicts of interest with individuals closely associated with him.

Further to this, "the forensic investigation has found Cllr Dagada to have been involved in price fixing with a service provider to the city, and in the process acted against his sworn duty to our residents", read a statement.

In 2017, The Citizen and IOL reported that Dagada had been implicated in a jobs-for-pals scandal in which he allegedly gave a tender to an inexperienced company that he had ties with, pressured committees to work with particular companies and accelerated a staff member's career because of their relationship.

The forensic investigation found Dagada to have acted in a manner that benefits those close to him, in a manner that Mashaba believes could not have been coincidental.

The mayor said the investigation showed that some officials were treated unfairly and pressured to authorise procurement deals that were beneficial to those closely associated with Dagada.

Praise for media

Mashaba commended those who refused to engage in unlawful activities, adding that the city had initiated disciplinary action against those implicated "for their roles in the breaches of legislation and governance procedures".

"While these actions are taken with regret, the commitment of the multi-party coalition government to rid the city of wrongdoers will not include protecting our own," read a statement.

Mashaba thanked the media for its role in uncovering Dagada's activities.

MMC Funzela Ngobeni has been moved from the development planning to Dagada's position, with Soweto DA councillor Reuben Masango replacing him. Masango, an admitted attorney, was also recently appointed by Mashaba as the leader of executive business in council.

Meanwhile, the ANC greater Johannesburg region in a statement has called for the DA to fire Mashaba, who it blamed for the city's financial woes.

The party said decision to fire Dagada was a "feeble attempt at sidetracking from the actual issue at hand, which is the mismanagement of the city's finances under [Mashaba's] watch".

"Mashaba's actions are a desperate attempt to portray himself as a savior," the party said.



