 

Mashaba grateful for EFF support

2019-07-05 06:00

Tshidi Madia

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during the welcoming of new traffic officers. (Lucky Morajane, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during the welcoming of new traffic officers. (Lucky Morajane, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, said he will forever be grateful to the EFF should his tenure end due to the council's collapse.

The EFF announced this week, during a media briefing, that it would no longer vote for the DA in municipalities across the country, this after the party's power-sharing proposal was turned down by the second largest party in the country.

READ:EFF will no longer vote with DA, ANC in municipalities across SA

The decision could see the DA struggling to pass resolutions and budgets in councils where it has formed coalitions with smaller parties and a working relationship with the EFF.

DA federal chairperson James Selfe said the EFF's announcement that it would abstain from voting was unfortunate and at the expense of millions who voted for change in the 2016 local government elections.

"I can speak for Joburg, I have had a very mutual beneficial relationship with the EFF and will be forever grateful to the support they gave to my administration, in the event the government collapses," Mashaba told News24.

Selfe said the agreement the DA had with the EFF had worked well in the past, but it was now bracing itself for the possibility of losing the two metros it was in charge of in Gauteng.

Mandate

On Wednesday, the DA said it had to take the EFF's proposal to its own council, leaders in the affected municipalities and its coalition partners, describing the idea as impractical.

Mashaba said he could only continue with a mandate from the majority in council, reiterating that he would step aside if called upon to do so.

Reflecting on his time with the EFF, the Johannesburg mayor said while the red berets initially had not taken a liking to him, he had taken on the challenge.

"I embraced the challenge I was given and operated, and will still operate on the basis of the respect of the parties that voted me into power."

He said the DA and EFF had brought about significant changes in his city, lauding the partnership for insourcing workers.

"When I made a statement that I wanted to turn the city into a construction site, it was no longer a dream, it was a reality and unfortunately those projects are going to be disrupted. Unfortunately, if I don't have the support of council, I can't operate them from running a shampoo business,” he joked, making fun of his own business.

Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the DA had been working with the EFF on a case-by-case and vote-by-vote basis.

"So, we are not affected because it has always been an unstable relationship. We are committed to service delivery and will work with any party that puts the interests of communities at the forefront and service delivery hence the budget was passed with the support of all the parties, except the EFF," added Mokgalapa.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    da  |  eff  |  herman mashaba  |  johannesburg  |  pretoria  |  service delivery  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

This is how the Langa Methodist Church choir ended up singing at Glastonbury festival

54 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Four way split for jackpot winners 2019-07-04 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Pharmacist

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R550 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 