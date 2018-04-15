Mashaba: payment increase frozen for Joburg property valuation objectors

The City of Johannesburg says it will freeze a payment
increase for property owners who have objected to their property valuations.
"In the period of time in which their objection is
being handled, these objecting residents will not have to pay the disputed
portion of their rates payments," mayor Herman Mashaba said in a
statement.
He also said that as long as previous rates payments were
made, along with invoiced service charges, "credit management
processes" would not be implemented.
The invoices reflected the rate charges of the new
valuations as this was the legal decree, said Mashaba.
Debt collections were on hold in terms of disputed rates.
"However, the affected account holders will be expected
to continue to pay for all other services."
A total of 40 000 objections were made to the 2018 General
Valuations Roll.
Mashaba said that depending of the outcome of the objection
process, the objecting property owners would possibly later have to make
back-payments, with interest.
Fin24 previously reported that the City published a new
property valuation list in February, which was criticised by residents for
overvaluing properties. Some faced drastic valuation increases of over 100%.
