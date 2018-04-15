 

Mashaba: payment increase frozen for Joburg property valuation objectors

2018-04-15 13:01

Correspondent

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press)

The City of Johannesburg says it will freeze a payment increase for property owners who have objected to their property valuations.

"In the period of time in which their objection is being handled, these objecting residents will not have to pay the disputed portion of their rates payments," mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

He also said that as long as previous rates payments were made, along with invoiced service charges, "credit management processes" would not be implemented.

The invoices reflected the rate charges of the new valuations as this was the legal decree, said Mashaba.

Debt collections were on hold in terms of disputed rates.

"However, the affected account holders will be expected to continue to pay for all other services."

A total of 40 000 objections were made to the 2018 General Valuations Roll.

Mashaba said that depending of the outcome of the objection process, the objecting property owners would possibly later have to make back-payments, with interest.

Fin24 previously reported that the City published a new property valuation list in February, which was criticised by residents for overvaluing properties. Some faced drastic valuation increases of over 100%.

READ: City of Joburg to revise 8 000 property valuations

