 

Mashaba promises to meet with Alexandra residents later this month

2019-04-05 14:29

Sesona Ngqakamba

Protests rock Alexandra. (Thabang Mathibedi)

Protests rock Alexandra. (Thabang Mathibedi)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will meet with the residents of Alexandra on Monday, April 15.

The township has been on lockdown on Wednesday and Friday as thousands of residents took to the streets for better services and improved living conditions. Burning tyres were used to blockade several major roads leading into the area, resulting in people being  unable to go work.

"As the Executive Mayor, I will be leading an engagement with the people of Alexandra regarding their grievances. I have done so on many occasions in the past, and I am certain, I will on many occasions in the future," Mashaba announced on Friday.

READ: #AlexTotalShutdown: 'We inherited a rot, a mess' - DA's Maimane

Residents held a meeting on Friday morning. They had hoped Mashaba would address them.

He, however, did not arrive saying there was never an agreement from him that he would attend.

"I have noted erroneous reports that I was due to engage the residents of Alexandra today. I believe this has been maliciously reported, as I was due to lead a Civic Funeral in the City of Johannesburg at the same time and could not have made such a commitment," he said.

After Friday's meeting, residents vowed to set tyres and rubble alight in Sandton and other neighbouring suburbs if he did not meet them soon.

READ: Alexandra residents consider takingC protests to Sandton to get mayor's attention

Mashaba said he would also be calling a meeting with the ward councillors and public representatives serving Alex and discuss a shared approach "to avoid the kind of petty politics that has characterised the events of this week."

"When we meet on 15 April 2019, we will work to ensure that the voices of the people of Alexandra are heard and that the budgets and plans of the City of Johannesburg are responsive to their needs,"he said.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protest
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alexandra residents consider taking protests to Sandton to get mayor's attention

50 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
POLITICS PODCAST: Can the ANC afford the Ace and Jessie debacles?
Traffic Alerts
Could it be you? 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-04-04 21:53 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 