Mashaba promises to meet with Alexandra residents later this month

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he will meet with the residents of Alexandra on Monday, April 15.

The township has been on lockdown on Wednesday and Friday as thousands of residents took to the streets for better services and improved living conditions. Burning tyres were used to blockade several major roads leading into the area, resulting in people being unable to go work.

"As the Executive Mayor, I will be leading an engagement with the people of Alexandra regarding their grievances. I have done so on many occasions in the past, and I am certain, I will on many occasions in the future," Mashaba announced on Friday.

Residents held a meeting on Friday morning. They had hoped Mashaba would address them.

He, however, did not arrive saying there was never an agreement from him that he would attend.

"I have noted erroneous reports that I was due to engage the residents of Alexandra today. I believe this has been maliciously reported, as I was due to lead a Civic Funeral in the City of Johannesburg at the same time and could not have made such a commitment," he said.

After Friday's meeting, residents vowed to set tyres and rubble alight in Sandton and other neighbouring suburbs if he did not meet them soon.

Mashaba said he would also be calling a meeting with the ward councillors and public representatives serving Alex and discuss a shared approach "to avoid the kind of petty politics that has characterised the events of this week."

"When we meet on 15 April 2019, we will work to ensure that the voices of the people of Alexandra are heard and that the budgets and plans of the City of Johannesburg are responsive to their needs,"he said.