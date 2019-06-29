 

Mashaba says 'no waste pickers' road sign is not official, urges residents to report illegal signs

2019-06-29 17:16

Correspondent

Luyanda is one of an estimated 6 000 waste-pickers in Johannesburg who live off other people’s garbage in what the World Bank calls the most unequal country on earth. (Bloomberg)

Luyanda is one of an estimated 6 000 waste-pickers in Johannesburg who live off other people’s garbage in what the World Bank calls the most unequal country on earth. (Bloomberg)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg executive mayor Herman Mashaba says a sign purporting to be an official road sign barring waste pickers from using a public road isn't an official Johannesburg Roads Agency or city sign.

The sign, which looks official and bares the same red, white and black colours as normal road signs, has been the subject of much debate on Twitter since it was posted on Friday.

It is said to be posted on Wessels Road in Rivonia, northern Johannesburg. But it remains unclear who erected it there.

One of the first people to tweet an image of the sign was Twitter user @kgeremolla.

Waste pickers are often seen pulling their trolleys filled with refuse and recyclable materials on the city's roads, as they make their way to and from dumping sites.

The mayor and the City of Johannesburg both responded to @kgeremolla's post on Twitter, assuring upset users that it wasn't an JRA sign, therefore not an official road sign.

Mashaba called on anyone with information of the location of this sign and others to report these to the city.

Last month, around 200 waste pickers marched to the offices of Pikitup and the City of Johannesburg to be recognised.

The image sparked debate about waste pickers and whether they should be allowed to pull their trolleys on public roads.

While some people defended the recyclers, arguing they were only trying to make a living and were in fact assisting the city, others said they were hazards on the road.


Read more on:    herman mashaba  |  waste removal
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAHRC concerned municipalities are not improving their audit outcomes

2019-06-29 16:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 