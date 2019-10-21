 

Mashaba to brief the media amid resignation speculation

2019-10-21 05:24

Ntwaagae Seleka

Herman Mashaba. (Gallo Images)

Herman Mashaba. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Johannesburg mayor, Herman Mashaba is expected to tell the nation whether he is staying put or resigning as the city's number one resident.

Mashaba has called a press briefing where he will outline if he will continue leading the City which is governed by the DA in coalition with the EFF.

News24 reported on Sunday that three sources have been informed that Mashaba intends announcing his resignation.

His call for a press conference came after former DA leader and Western Cape premier, Helen Zille was elected as the party's new federal council chairperson.

Zille has returned quite emphatically into party politics and her announcement prior to her election over the weekend has left many within the official opposition unhappy, including Mashaba.

Three sources - two of them provincial leaders and one national leader in the DA, told News24 on Sunday that Mashaba will announce his resignation from the party.

News24 understands that Mashaba had met with some DA leaders on Saturday where he said he would resign were Zille to emerge victorious.

Two weeks ago, Mashaba threatened to leave the party if "right-wing" influencers took over the party, saying many in the party would no longer feel at home.

He said he was "watching developments closely".

Read more on:    city of johannesburg  |  da  |  helen zille  |  herman mashaba  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

More than 800 suspects arrested for various crimes in Gauteng

2019-10-20 22:35

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:48 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Sir Lowry's Pass 05:43 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: No Sunday jackpot winners 2019-10-20 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 