 

Mashaba to hold press conference: Will he or won't he resign?

2019-10-20 16:36

Tshidi Madia, Lizeka Tandwa

Herman Mashaba. (Gallo Images)

Just hours after the election of former leader Helen Zille as the new DA federal council chairperson, it seems Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba will follow through on his promise to step down if the DA is taken over by "right-wing elements", three party sources have said.

Two provincial leaders and one national leader have told News24 Mashaba is going to announce a resignation from his mayorship, following a media release by the City of Johannesburg that he is set to make an announcement on Monday morning.

"He is a man of his words," said one national leader.

The national DA leader said Mashaba had said if the election result turned out as it did, he wouldn't stay in the DA.

Echoing the national leader, a provincial leader told News24 he spoke to Mashaba who confirmed he would step down.

News24 understands that Mashaba had met with some DA leaders on Saturday where he said he would resign were Zille to emerge victorious.

When News24 called the City of Johannesburg mayor he said "just wait for the press briefing" without giving any hint that he would announce his resignation.

Mashaba said two weeks ago that he had concerns over the many public spats involving party members, saying he was watching developments carefully, News24 previously reported.

He had threatened to leave the organisation if "right-wing" influences took over the party.

"If it is to be taken over by the right-wing, some of us won’t feel at home," he said earlier in October.

Mashaba said he didn't agree with those who believed the DA needed to return to what it was 10 to 15 years ago.

"I am watching this space closely, looking to see who stands for what among those contesting," he had said.

