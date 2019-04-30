 

Mashaba vows to end Joburg's crippling blackouts, eyes energy from Kelvin Power Station

2019-04-30 13:56

Sesona Ngqakamba

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba intends to negotiate a contract with independent coal-fired power station Kelvin near OR Tambo International Airport as a possible solution for the City's rolling blackouts. 

During his State of the City Address delivered in Braamfontein on Tuesday, Mashaba said Johannesburg's dependence on Eskom for its power is a disaster that the city now has to mitigate.

"Load shedding in the coming years is a reality, but government clearly has no plan (to deal with the electricity crisis)," Mashaba said. The city's plans to source electricity from Kelvin Power Station - one of only a few that are not owned by Eskom - have failed in the past. 

"In December 2018, we received a letter from Eskom stating that the City could not offset our load shedding requirements with the power generated from the Kelvin Power Station," he said.

Mashaba, however, said the City of Johannesburg legal team will approach the courts to find a way of mitigating blackouts in the city.

New contract

"My intent goes beyond this (approaching the courts)," Mashaba said in his address.

"I have dispatched a team from the City to engage Kelvin (Power Station) to see whether a new contract could be negotiated that would see their output increased, and sold to the City at a cheaper rate than Eskom," he said. 

Should a new contract be implemented, the City has the license to procure 600MW from Kelvin, which has the ability to prevent all load shedding up to, and including Stage 6, said Mashaba.

In his address, Mashaba was scathing of Eskom and the damage it has done to businesses and residents in the city. 

"Eskom has done the City of Johannesburg no favours," he said. 

While residents and businesses were left in the dark, there were no briefings or projections or assurances from Eskom.

"Our aged infrastructure, predictably, did not fare well with the power being switched on and off repeatedly and we were left with secondary outages arising from the damage," Mashaba said.

In March, the power utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding which resulted to rotational power cuts leaving hundreds of residents and businesses in limbo.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    city of johannesburg  |  eskom  |  herman mashaba  |  load shedding
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Girl, 6, shot in head during Worcester gang gunfight

2019-04-30 13:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Over R118 000 jackpot goes to four players 2019-04-29 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 