 

Mashatile denies integrity commission report exists

2019-04-18 15:58

Lizeka Tandwa

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile (Tshidi Madia, News24)

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile has denied the existence of a report by the party's integrity committee despite its chair George Mashamba confirming the opposite. 

The committee was roped in by the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) to review its lists of national and provincial candidates. Last week, Mashamba told News24 the committee had concluded its process and handed over the report to the top six. 

Mashatile, who was conducting a door-to-door election visit in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday, told News24 that the top six was not aware of any report.

"As far as we are concerned as the top six we don't have such a report. We will deal with it when it comes. Officially we have no report. I think it's something that they were working on which was leaked."

Mashatile's denial is in stark contrast with acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete's recent statements to journalists that the report was being processed by the top six. 

On Wednesday during an unscheduled press briefing in Luthuli House, Legoete told journalists the top six had not yet met to discuss the report. He had earlier told News24 the report was in the hands of the top six.

City Press reported deputy president David Mabuza and chairperson Gwede Mantashe had been flagged in the report.

Sources within the NEC told News24 the top six had been mulling over the report for over a week. The sources said the NEC was unlikely to adopt the report. This is against the insistence of ANC leaders, including Mantashe and head of elections Fikile Mbalula, who had earlier claimed the report would be binding. 

Party election budget is just fine 

Asked about the ANC's election budget, Mashatile, who heads the party's finances, said it was stable and that the party was surviving. 

"We are fine. We are able to get T-shirts for our volunteers and people. We are able to get our posters and our billboards so we are fine."


