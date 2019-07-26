 

Mass faintings: 14 pupils discharged as nothing 'medically wrong' with them

2019-07-26 14:40

Jenna Etheridge

A pupil seen stumbling and spinning around. (Screenshot)

Fourteen pupils who reportedly collapsed or fainted at Masonwabe Primary School in Delft, Cape Town, have been discharged as "nothing was found to be medically wrong with them", the Western Cape health department said on Friday.

Police, medical and school officials jumped into action on Thursday after hearing the pupils had fallen ill.

They were rushed to the Delft Community Health Centre and Symphony Way Community Day Centre for further medical evaluation, with some community members claiming it was the result of "witchcraft", said provincial education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

She said it was not clear what transpired.

READ MORE: 14 pupils take ill at Cape Town school after mass faintings

Provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said the pupils were treated for anxiety, "displaying symptoms of dizziness, hallucination and shortness of breath".

They were later sent home.

A video of the incident, which News24 has seen, shows a pupil spinning and stumbling around before leaning on someone. There appear to be other children lying on the floor, surrounded by staff or parents.

Some parents had reportedly called for a new principal because they were apparently not informed about what happened.

Hammond said that while teachers reported for duty on Friday, no teaching and learning took place.

"The principal is at the district office undergoing a pre-planned workshop," she said. "We expect teaching and learning to continue on Monday. We appeal to the community to allow for this and to not disrupt the school."

