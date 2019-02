A large service delivery protest hit the streets of Plettenberg Bay on Wednesday.

Crowds took to the streets of the town, causing N2 traffic to be diverted.

"The protest is over; the problem was electricity," Bitou municipal official Michael Mangane told News24.

He said that protesters complained that they received too few electricity units for R60.

Earlier, traffic officials diverted traffic as protesters stoned vehicles on the N2.

"The N2 between KwaNokuthula and the N2 Shell garage is closed due to the turnout of the protesters. Traffic is being diverted via Wittedrift and the Airport Road but it is flowing," said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

He added that the situation remained tense and protesters were burning tyres.

There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

Efforts to contact Mayor M Peter Lobese and deputy mayor Sandiso Gcabayi were unsuccessful.

Southern Cape - N2 Route: RT @Storminplett @TrafficSA N2 closed Plettenberg Bay both directions the bypass through Plett closed as well as marchers have reached town pic.twitter.com/NmfL9Q5r8z — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) February 20, 2019

@TrafficSA N2 closed Plettenberg Bay both directions the bypass through Plett closed as well as marchers have reached town pic.twitter.com/gEJt1tZw8p — Storminplett (@Storminplett) February 20, 2019

The march over electricity supply in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay has led to the closure of the N2 between Kwanokuthula and Shell garage. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.



?? : Supplied pic.twitter.com/zEY2DahsO4 — Snazo Gulwa (@Snazo_Gulwa) February 20, 2019

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter