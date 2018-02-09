Massive guns-to-gangs case crops up in Modack car theft matter

What To Read Next

Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack takes a selfie with a firearm. This image forms part of an exhibit in his bail application. (Supplied)

Cape Town - A claim about a massive firearms case, involving the alleged smuggling of police guns to gangsters, has been made in a car theft matter in which suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack and a relative are charged.

Modack and Ikeraam Modack, understood to be his cousin, appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

They were charged in this matter in January.

Granted bail

Attorney Bruce Hendricks, who represented Ikeraam Modack, told News24 his client was granted R1 000 bail.

Modack was granted R3 000 bail, but was not released from custody as he is also at the centre of an extortion case.

He is still applying for bail in this matter in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Hendricks on Friday confirmed to News24 that the State had asked that Ikeraam Modack hand over his Glock pistol, as it may form part of another matter which involved the conviction of ex-police colonel Chris Prinsloo.

Guns-to-gangs matter

Prinsloo, now serving a jail sentence, previously said he had sold at least 2 000 firearms, meant to be destroyed by police, to Rondebosch businessman Irshaad Laher.

Laher is reportedly related to Modack.

On Friday, Hendricks said he had objected to the State’s request that Ikeraam Modack’s firearm be handed over.

He said it was then ruled it need not be handed in as the charge his client faces is one of car theft.

The Prinsloo matter is part of one of the biggest ever firearm smuggling investigations in the country.

Laher and Vereeniging arms dealer Alan Raves face various charges in a case which focuses on the selling of firearms, meant to have been destroyed by police, to gangsters around the Western Cape.

They are expected back in the Western Cape High Court later this month.

In the court in September last year, it was heard that more than 2 800 dockets needed to be traced in the case.

This was expected to take a significant amount of time.

Modack himself does not appear to have been linked to this case.

He faces charges of extortion and intimidation in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Modack is accused, alongside Carl Lakay, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen’s brother and Jacques Cronje.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and shortly afterward lodged an application to be released on bail.

This bail application is expected to continue on Monday.

