Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has announced a 48% decrease in the number of road fatalities during this year's Easter period.

According to the preliminary report, 162 people died on the country's roads during the Easter period, compared to 309 in 2018. The report covers the period from April 18 to April 22.

All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities. There was also a 46% decrease in the number of recorded crashes. 128 crashes were reported this year, compared to the 238 crashes recorded in 2018.

