 

Massive search for boy swept to sea near PE

2019-09-15 21:27

Jenni Evans

File: Jaco Marais

File: Jaco Marais

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A massive search has been launched for an 11-year-old boy who slipped into the sea and was swept away at the Swartkops River Mouth on Saturday night. 

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) understands that the boy was swept away by rip currents in the outgoing tide at 18:45 on Saturday, at the river mouth north of Port Elizabeth. 

READ: One injured after boat capsizes near Plettenberg Bay

Port Elizabeth NSRI station commander Justin Erasmus detailed the massive multi-unit search-and-rescue operation that was activated, but despite an extensive search of the sea and shoreline, there was no sign of the child. 

The search continued on Sunday.  

"The child remains missing and thoughts are with the family in this difficult time," said Erasmus.

Counsellors were on hand for his family. 

Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  drownings
NEXT ON NEWS24X

3 Western Cape cops bust for allegedly stealing suspected abalone poacher's stash

2019-09-15 21:27

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Lekker Sunday for two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-15 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 