Massive search underway for child who disappeared while swimming at Strand beach

A massive search was activated at Strand beach when a child playing in the ocean went missing. File. (Photo: NSRI)

A massive search was activated at Strand beach when a 12-year-old child playing in the ocean got into difficulty and went underwater, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

"The child, reported to be amongst a group of local friends who were swimming together, was reported by eyewitnesses to have disappeared underwater after appearing to be in difficulty in the surf while swimming," said Alan Meiklejohn, NSRI Strand station commander.

The child went underwater on Saturday afternoon but, in spite of a massive response, was not immediately found.



A police dive unit was continuing the search on Sunday, supported by NSRI Strand, Strand Surf Lifesaving, the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement marine unit and Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services dive unit.

"Trauma counsellors assisted the family of the missing child and our thoughts are with the family in this difficult time," said Meiklejohn.



