The N3 Durban-bound in Pinetown has been closed off after a truck collided with an overhead road sign just before the Richmond Road off-ramp, killing the driver and leaving a passenger badly injured on Friday morning.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics arrived on the scene just after 11:30 to find that a truck had collided with a road sign before bursting into flames.

"Although paramedics were told the driver was entrapped they were unable to free him due to the fire as well as the weight of the bales the truck was carrying," said Jamieson in a statement.

"The fire department arrived quickly and battled the blaze. Once the fire was under control the Durban fire department together with SAPS (South African Police Service) search and rescue managed to free the man believed to be the driver."

Jamieson said that the driver had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

The passenger was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

One lane has since been opened.



Jamieson said that cranes had to be brought to the scene to remove the road sign.

Massive delays are expected as a result of the accident.