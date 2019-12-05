 

Massive vote rigging uncovered in Botswana elections, claims opposition leader Duma Boko

2019-12-05 15:20

Azarrah Karrim

Adv Duma Boko

Adv Duma Boko

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Leader of Botswana opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change, Adv Duma Boko, claims there was massive vote rigging and fraud during the past Botswana elections by the leading party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), to favour the current President, Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

This has also been uncovered by South African-based Forensics for Justice, headed by Paul O'Sullivan, during his investigation into the issue.

Electoral fraud 

Addressing the media in Melrose, Johannesburg, on Thursday, Boko said his party delivered a successful campaign which delivered a win for the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

But, he said, this win was stolen from them "through electoral fraud and massive vote rigging that took place and the outcome in constituencies that were held the Umbrella for Democratic Change were outrageous where the ruling party was whitewashing the opposition", he said.

"The alarm bells were ringing from the start when all the results were coming in," Boko said.

He added "it became apparent that something had gone wrong, terribly wrong".

Boko explained that once he suspected wrongdoing he approached O'Sullivan. 

O'Sullivan said there were a few reg flags which pointed to government interference in the elections and a "well-organised vote-rigging process".

He has so far gathered enough evidence to bring before the Botswana courts.

He explained that in 2018, a decision was taken to cease the use of inedible ink pens to save costs for 2019, this allowed for the electorate to vote more than once.

"We were then able, through the evidence we obtained, to discover that at least… ten thousand addition voters registration cards were manufactured," he said.

"We received these voters’ registration cards from the person who made them… in fact the process to make them was so great that he was having his children fill in the details from his house in the evenings because he couldn’t keep up with the workload."

Audit

When his investigation was complete, O'Sullivan said his recommendation includes "a proper independent audit of the elections and it needs to be formed urgently. The audit itself needs to be overseen by an independent body".

Actual results of Botswana election

Picture: News24

"If the findings are confirmed by the audit… the results of the election should be nullified, and criminal charges preferred against the leadership of BDP who were engaged in election rigging."

One member of the BDP, Moemedi Baikalafi, provided a sworn statement as part of O'Sullivan’s investigation which details "first-hand knowledge of how the Botswana 2019 elections were rigged to favour Masisi".

Baikalafi details how the rigging was pre-planned during a meeting between Masisi and senior party members including himself.

During this meeting, he says, Masisi expressed his concern that he would lose the upcoming elections.

He says they were told to "come up with a strategy that would ensure Masisi's election as President of Botswana in the 2019 elections. It was clear that the instruction from Masisi was 'win by any means'".

Bribes

The phases of this plan included bribing and recruiting Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) registration officials, the rigging of voter registration cards by the IEC officials, and the trafficking of voters to different constituencies who were then given these registration cards to vote again.

Predicted results of Botswana election

Picture: News24

"We had expected the elections to be free, fair and the outcome to representative of the will of the people of Botswana," Boko said.

"Where there is any indication, based on solid evidence… that shows that there was massive vote rigging, it certainly becomes the responsibility of anybody who comes across such information not only to expose that fraud but also to share it as expansively as possible with other, in particular any other body that has an interest in ensuring that the will of the people in any country is properly expressed," he said.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach granted R50 000 bail with conditions

2019-12-05 11:31

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Highest bidder bags Gavin Watson's BMW X5 for R590 000
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 15:18 PM
Road name: Plattekloof Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Kraaifontein 15:17 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Five winners on Wednesday! 2019-12-04 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 